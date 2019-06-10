Dad with kids in car flees cops at 146km/h

AN Ipswich lad with three kids has shown promising signs of maturity after he fled from police speeding at 146km/h in a 60km/h speed zone with a child in the car.

He was a disqualified driver - his speed snapped on a speed camera at Goodna .

However, he has now even promised his mum that he would do no more wrong.

And a magistrate noted that he was stepping up as he neared his 24th birthday.

The offender Bradley Stuhlfauth was quite remorseful when he appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court to plead on a series of offences including stealing a mobile phone.

"I was saying to my mum on the way here that there would be no more offending," Stuhlfauth told Magistrate Tracy Mossop.

"I have three beautiful children."

Bradley William Stuhlfauth, 23, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to entering premises (a car) to steal; assault causing bodily harm; dangerous operation of motor vehicle; driving when disqualified by court order; driving with drugs in his system; and possession of drugs and drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Courtney Boss said his most serious charge was that of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Ms Mossop said that when he saw the police car he had been driving at only 40km/h while taking a corner. But when police activated flashing lights he saw this in the rear vision mirror.

"He is very lucky that he did not face an evasion offence," she said.

Stuhlfauth's lawyer said he'd never held a licence, the offence exacerbated by his having cannabis and methylamphetamine (ice) in his system at the time.

He said Stuhlfauth instructs that he suffered brain damage in a 2011 car crash with short-term memory loss issues.

Ms Mossop said his stealing of a mobile phone from a car at Springfield on June 26 last year had been opportunistic.

"Mobile phones these days are people's everything," Ms Mossop said.

"You are taking a chunk of people's lives. It is not just a communication device. It was despicable."

Ms Mossop said he was recorded by speed camera at Goodna doing 146km/h in a 60 zone.

"It seems you may have attempted to evade the car behind as you knew you were a disqualified driver," she said.

Ms Mossop said there was a child in the car, saying people needed to pause and think about the consequences to people they love in such a situation.

"I would have thought love for a child trumps everything," she told Stuhlfauth.

She noted good references and that he was regarded as being a good worker.

Stuhlfauth was sentenced to 15 months jail for the dangerous operation and lesser jail terms on other charges. All with immediate parole. Ms Mossop warning him that he was now "the holder of your own jail keys."

He was disqualified from driving for two years and nine months.

