‘Daddy is never coming home’: soldier found dead

A young Central Coast family has been left shattered, after the sudden death of a former soldier which has left the tight knit community struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Blake Hann, who served in the 5th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (5RAR), passed away in his sleep on March 12 as he laid next to his wife Mel.

Described as a "lad, a larrikin, a digger and a mate", the 35-year-old leaves behind four sons - Frankie, 9, Axel, 7, Spike 2 and 8-month-old Rocko.

Mr Hann passed will be honoured with a funeral service in Kincumber.

"His sudden, unexpected and still unexplained death has left his whole family in shock. We are shattered beyond words as we struggle to comprehend how this happened," family friend Lauren Dubois said.

"His boys don't understand why daddy is never coming home. Mel and Blake worked hard to provide for their boys but Mel now faces an uncertain future, having to raise her four sons without Blake's salary - which was their sole income.

"Mel has already moved out of their rental home, unable to return to the place her husband tragically died."

As the family prepares to bury Mr Hann in Kincumber today, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with financial costs, which has already raised nearly $20,000 in a matter of days.

"She (Mel) needs a home for the boys. She needs to pay their school fees. She needs to be able to provide for them for many years to come, giving them the life she and Blake always planned for," Ms Dubois said.

"We all have the best memories of Blake making us laugh in his flanno shirt. But he was more than a joker, Blake was a devoted husband and a daddy who adored his boys. He worked so hard to take care of his family.

"We can't bring our Blakey Boy back, but we can do everything we can to take care of his family for him. It's all that mattered to him."



