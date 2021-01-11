Dad’s bail denied after ‘$300K’ drugs found under ute

A man has been denied bail after police found drugs in a lockbox under a ute.

A man has been denied bail after police found drugs in a lockbox under a ute.

A dad who police say was supposed to be in lockdown has been denied bail after about $300,000 of drugs was found under a ute at Noosa.

Thang Huy Nguyen, 34, appeared by video at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to face six charges after he was arrested outside the Villa Noosa Hotel about 1.30am on Saturday.

Before court, Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said Mr Nguyen had been spotted inside a Ford Ranger alongside two other Brisbane men who were supposed to be in lockdown.

"Underneath the Ford Ranger, police located a black hard plastic lockbox or concealment device fitted to the chassis of the vehicle, secured by both magnets and zip ties," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

He said three parcels found inside the lockbox allegedly contained 411g of crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

Drug driver overturns absolute disqualification after crash

Teen charged after two stabbed in fight

More than 80g of blue tablets believed to be MDMA were also allegedly found in the Ranger.

Sen-Sgt Edwards said the estimated street value of the drugs was $300,000.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said Mr Nguyen, from Brisbane, was on bail at the time of the alleged offences.

He said Mr Nguyen had to prove why his detainment was unjust in order to be granted bail.

Defence lawyer Alan Phillips said his client had struggled with a drug addiction.

"Addressing that addiction would go a significant way to reducing his risk of committing further offences," Mr Phillips said.

"In my submission he could report daily to Goodna Police Station, comply with a curfew, and your honour could also impose a condition that he provide a clean urine sample every single week to the officer of the reporting station," Mr Phillips said.

A man was arrested by Noosa police at the weekend for allegedly being in possession of more than 400 grams of methylamphetamine, some of which is pictured here.

He said Mr Nguyen was married with two children and worked full time as a cleaner.

Mr Phillips said his client could be granted bail to live with his parents at Redbank Plains.

"The lawfulness of the search of the vehicle is to be examined as well," Mr Phillips said.

He asked Mr Nguyen be granted bail on his charges which included one count of possessing a Schedule 1 dangerous drug with the quantity of or exceeding Schedule 4.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said there was nothing Mr Nguyen could do that would out him at an acceptable risk of reoffending.

His bail was refused and he was remanded in jail.

The matter will be mentioned again on March 12.