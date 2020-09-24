Dad’s Harley dream comes true after cancer scare

A Sunshine Coast dad has had the surprise of a lifetime after what he thought was a free haircut ended with him being gifted a Harley-Davidson Iron 883.

Kai Chase was put forward by his nine-year-old son, Hudson, for Tommy Gun's Original Barbershop Father's Day competition.

Out of more than 900 entries across Australia, Mr Chase won the $15,000 bike of his dreams thanks to his son's heartwarming competition entry.

Tommy Gun's Harley-Davidson winner Kai Chase was nominated by his nine-year-old son, Hudson. Photo: Patrick Woods

To enter, Hudson had to describe in 50 words or less why his dad should win.

He told Tommy Gun's that when his dad was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 "all he talked about was getting a Harley when he gets better".

HOW TO WATCH: Senior hockey finals to be livestreamed

Key election dates, every Coast pre-polling station

Mr Chase was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma aged just 32. He then spent a year undergoing intensive chemotherapy until he was given the all clear.

While he's been in remission for the past four years, his wife, Georgia, said the health scare took a huge toll on the family and their finances and Mr Chase hadn't yet been able to buy a motorbike.

Kai Chase spent a year undergoing treatment for his shock cancer diagnosis. Photo: Supplied

But on Wednesday at Tommy Gun's Sunshine Plaza, Hudson got to make his dad's Harley dream come true.

The Maroochydore family, who knew for weeks that Mr Chase had won the competition, managed to keep the surprise under their belts and get him in the barber's chair with no clue what he was in for.

Then, after Mr Chase and Hudson got their haircuts, Hudson pulled his dad outside and yelled "I got you a Harley-Davidson Dad!"

Hudson entered his dad into the competition and said he deserved to win because of his cancer scare. Photo: Patrick Woods

Mr Chase, a keen motorbike enthusiast and dirt bike rider, was lost for words and said he'd never won anything in his life.

"It's amazing, did not expect this at all," he said.

"I've never had a road bike before so I can't wait to go and get on the road.

"I'm still shaking."

He said he was planning on buying a helmet and going straight to Rick's Garage in Palmwoods to show off his prized bike.

Mr and Mrs Chase said they were extremely proud of their little boy for his efforts.

Tommy Gun's marketing manager Roxy Diversi said choosing a winner was not an easy decision, but Hudson's entry stood out.

"Hudson's dad stood out to us, having been through so much," she said.

"He deserved a win."