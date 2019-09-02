Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bruno,5, Kosta,9, and Rick Wallace at the fathers day BBQ at Bayside Christian Church.
Bruno,5, Kosta,9, and Rick Wallace at the fathers day BBQ at Bayside Christian Church. Alistair Brightman
Opinion

DADS REVEAL: 'My favourite thing about being a father'

Christian Berechree
by
2nd Sep 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMPLAINING about kids is a favourite pastime among parents.

We do it online, over coffee or beers and on the phone.

The motivation is clear - parenting is hard work.

Sleepless nights, seemingly endless arguments and a constant state of mess and chaos in your previously pristine home can be a lot to handle.

Venting to friends and having a bit of a whinge is healthy.

It can help to direct your frustration elsewhere so as to not take it out on your kids.

I do wonder, however, what the world would be like if we spent as much time extolling the wonders of parenthood.

Having and raising children is a privilege, not a right.

And it is one far too many take for granted.

This Father's Day, as I spent the morning with my two little champions, I spared a thought for those who would desperately love to have children but cannot.

Those who had lost children also came to mind.

For those of us fortunate enough to be parents, with everything that comes with it, maybe it's time to dial back on the complaining.

Instead, like the men in the gallery below, ask yourself, "what's my favourite thing about being a parent?

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
fcopinion opinion our say parenting
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    premium_icon Cashless card rumours 'false and baseless': O'Brien

    News 'This mischief is aimed at upsetting people who don't need added stress when they are dealing with other problems'

    GALLERY: Catching the rock bug in annual line up

    premium_icon GALLERY: Catching the rock bug in annual line up

    News Were you photographed by our photographer?

    Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    premium_icon Tiaro turns out for charity on Father's Day

    News Show and Shine fundraiser offers Father's Day fun

    TRAGIC: Tributes flow for woman killed in crash

    premium_icon TRAGIC: Tributes flow for woman killed in crash

    News Family and friends posted brief tributes on social media