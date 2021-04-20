Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
News

Dad’s shocking pic of his baby

by Rebecca Le May
20th Apr 2021 5:39 AM

A young West Australian dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.

Daniel John Prunster, 25, recently pleaded guilty in Geraldton Magistrates Court to failing to adequately store firearms, pointing a firearm at another person, failing to comply with firearm and ammunition storage requirements and possessing cannabis.

Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook
Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook

Prunster, who the court was told had a photo on his mobile phone of himself pointing a shotgun at his young daughter while the then 15-month-old girl held a rifle, was sentenced on Monday.

His lawyer said Prunster was showing his daughter the correct way to hold a firearm.

The magistrate imposed a $1500 fine plus $130.50 in court costs.

Originally published as Dad's shocking pic of his baby

More Stories

baby father photos police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Coast Chronicle team passionate about your local news

        Fraser Coast Chronicle team passionate about your local news

        News Get to know the people bringing you the news

        • 20th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Temperatures to soar as rain misses us ... again

        Premium Content Temperatures to soar as rain misses us ... again

        News Temperatures will be well above average on the Fraser Coast

        • 20th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        M’boro mum punched while pushing pram

        Premium Content M’boro mum punched while pushing pram

        News The Maryborough mum had just been released from hospital after a caesarean

        • 20th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        SEE THE LIST: Jobs available on Fraser Coast, where to apply

        Premium Content SEE THE LIST: Jobs available on Fraser Coast, where to apply

        News Eight jobs to apply for on the Coast

        • 20th Apr 2021 5:00 AM