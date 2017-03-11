DAF: Drought declaration is a state decision

PRIMARY producers are being urged to consider applying for Individually Droughted Property declarations in a bid to help the region acquire drought- declaration status.

While Fraser Coast councillor James Hansen has urged farmers to consider the application, as well as successfully putting forward a motion for a Department of Agriculture and Fisheries officer to assist in the process, the decision rests solely with the State Government.

A DAF spokesperson said declarations were made by Minister Bill Byrne based on the recommendation of local drought committees.

"Regional councils have no official role in drought- declarations," the spokesperson said.

While the identities of its members is kept secret, the LDC is made up of DAF staff and local primary producers from across the region.

An IDP offers property owners the same assistance as those that live in a drought-declared area.

As of March 6, nine IDPs were granted to properties within the Fraser Coast Regional Council's area.