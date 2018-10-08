Daily storms predicted for the Coast this week

MORE TO COME: 10-year-old Lacey Studeman, 9-year-old William Baker and 11-year-old Marcus Neil will keep the umbrella out as the region braces for daily storms this week.

MORE TO COME: 10-year-old Lacey Studeman, 9-year-old William Baker and 11-year-old Marcus Neil will keep the umbrella out as the region braces for daily storms this week. Cody Fox

DON'T put your umbrella away just yet, forecasters predict thunderstorms and showers will linger on the Fraser Coast throughout the next five days.

On the weekend, isolated showers drenched parts of Hervey Bay with the Bureau of Meteorology recording more than 42mm of rainfall.

However, storms skirted Maryborough on Saturday and Sunday, with an official rainfall recording of less than 3mm, at the time of publication.

Prayers for more rain are likely to be answered in parts of the Fraser Coast with potential heavy deluges expected later in the week.

Possible showers and thunderstorms are on the cards for Maryborough until Saturday.

"Every day there will be a chance of a thunderstorm due to the upper troughs moving through,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Pattie said.

"It's going to be a week of unstable weather patterns - residents across the Fraser Coast can expect storms and showers for most of the week.”

"You can expect more rain, about 20-30mm in isolated parts towards the latter part of the week.”