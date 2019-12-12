Daley tops list for NYC league team

Namath, DiMaggio, Ruth, Mantle … and now Daley?

One of Australia's best-known sportsmen is being considered to coach in America's most famous city.

Laurie Daley, the rugby league champion, has been included in a preliminary hit list of coaches to control the fledgling New York franchise.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal other candidates include former St George Illawarra and Newcastle coach Nathan Brown, ex-Manly coach Trent Barrett and former Ipswich coaches and brothers, Shane and Ben Walker.

New York's historic inclusion in England's League One competition is expected to be formally approved by the RFL within the next fortnight.

The former NSW Blues coach would find this hard to turn down. Photo: AAP Image/Dave Hun

Officials plan on formally launching the new club in Newark, New Jersey, in late January or early February next year.

New York has a proud history of world famous sporting stars including Joe Namath, Joe DiMaggio, Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle.

Former Knights coach Nathan Brown is also in the mix. Photo: AAP Image/Darren Pateman

Daley has now become a target for New York after coaching NSW State of Origin side for five years along with stints as Indigenous All Stars coach.

His coaching life came after a 244-game playing career with Canberra which also included representing Country, NSW and Australia.

Daley was told about New York's interest on Thursday by The Daily Telegraph but he did not want to comment.

A former Test skipper, Daley is working on Sydney breakfast radio as co-host of The Big Sports Breakfast.

With the New York franchise emerging from England, club management is aware of the credentials and success of Brown, who coached at Huddersfield and St Helens.

Barrett is also well known in England after a first class playing stint with English giants, Wigan. He is currently a Penrith assistant coach.

The Walker brothers may appear left field but their unconventional style attracted considerable success in the Queensland Cup.

Ben and Shane Walker never got their shot in the NRL. Photo: Darren England.

New York plans to follow progressive Toronto Wolfpack, who won promotion through third-tier League One to The Championship (division two) and into Super League in three successive seasons.

Local American players have already been sounded out about the possibility of being full-time players from 2021 with New York.

The New York franchise will also target NRL players perhaps nearing the end of their careers.

Wests Tigers star Benji Marshall, 34, has been touted as a possible recruit along with Brett Morris, Josh Morris, Darius Boyd, James Graham, Aiden Tolman and Sia Soliola.

New York will more than likely begin in League One and play out of Red Bull Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

In October, NYRL chief executive Ricky Wilby said: "The amount of players that have reached out and wanted to be involved has been ridiculous. This is huge.

"We would want players who are prepared to be involved in something from the ground up."