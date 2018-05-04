Menu
David Dalgleish.
David Dalgleish. Alistair Brightman
Council News

Dalgleish believes he can end chaos

4th May 2018 2:00 AM

AFTER watching from the sidelines for years, former councillor and state member David Dalgleish knows it's time for change.

The former Fraser Coast deputy mayor and ex One Nation MP has leveraged his mayoral campaign on restoring credibility to the council after years of what he calls in-house chaos.

Mr Dalgleish, who was unseated by former councillor Trevor McDonald in 2012, said he wanted to "stop the rot.”

"This new era is about a cultural change that starts with councillors,” his mission statement reads.

"We need to re-align our desire for a greater Fraser Coast with a stronger level collaboration among all councillors and stakeholders... and fully leverage councillors combined skills to maximise the impact on our Fraser Coast community.”

On his website, Mr Dalgleish claims he has about eight years combined experience in Local Government and packed a diverse career in the mechanic, construction and transport, health food and electricity industries.

In 1998, he won the seat of Hervey Bay campaigning for One Nation.

He remained in the party until 1999 when he joined the City Country Alliance.

He was defeated in 2001 by Labor's Andrew McNamara.

by-election fccouncil fcelection fcpolitics fraser coast regional council
Fraser Coast Chronicle

