Dallas back in court on theft charge

Janessa Ekert
by
1st May 2019 5:15 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
DISGRACED '90s NRL hero turned petty thief Brett Dallas was back in court barely a month after he was sentenced for pinching clothes and electronics.

The 44-year-old is accused of stealing just days after he was sentenced for the same charge in Mackay Magistrates Court. It is alleged the offence occurred on April 4 this year at Richmond in North Mackay.

The case was mentioned for the first time this week. Mr Dallas asked for it to be adjourned to May 20 so he could seek legal advice.

This is the third time Mr Dallas has faced Mackay Magistrates Court for stealing.

In March he was fined $600 and ordered to pay $129.94 for stealing four pairs of board shorts, an SD card and phone charger. That same month he was also fined $450 and ordered to pay $516.70 for stealing and unauthorised dealing with shop goods. Convictions have not been recorded.

