Dam levels drop as dry weather continues to hit Coast

NEW figures revealed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council show the region’s dam levels are dropping as water consumption is creeping up.

Mayor George Seymour said the Fraser Coast had only received about half of its average annual rainfall since April 1.

“While the Fraser Coast’s water supplies are still in good shape, with Lake Lenthall at 65 per cent and Teddington Weir at 92 per cent, storage levels are dropping by up to one and a half per cent a week,” he said.

“Unless we get significant rain on the Fraser Coast soon, level two water restrictions may need to be introduced in early 2021.”

Cr Seymour said the average daily water consumption was increasing as the weather heated up.

“From November 29 to December 6, average daily water consumption in Hervey Bay was 31.5 ML while the average daily consumption in Maryborough was 11.9 ML,” he said.

“To put that in perspective, that’s up on the average over the previous four weeks of 25.7 ML per day in Hervey Bay and 9.8 ML per day in Maryborough.

“The council is encouraging Fraser Coast residents to keep an eye on their water use, particularly on lawns and gardens.

“It will not only save you money by helping you avoid a big water bill, it will also help us delay tougher water restrictions.”

Cr Seymour said the council had a range of waterwise tips on its website.

“It might be mulching your garden, using a swimming pool cover or checking regularly for water leaks – every little bit helps, particularly during these dry times,” he said.