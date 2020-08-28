Dam right! Mayor likens development ban to Traveston win

Mayor George Seymour points to River Heads on one of the Council's maps and also has a plan of the rejected development. Photo: Stuart Fast

FRASER COAST Mayor George Seymour has compared the rejection of the proposed Turtle Cove retirement village development at River Heads to the historic Traveston Dam decision.

Cr Seymour welcomed the rejection, issued by Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley on Thursday.

"Ten years ago former Environment Minister Peter Garrett made a similar decision to stop the Traveston Dam because of the lung fish and the turtles there," he said.

The proposed development has been in application since 2014 and had to be assessed in accordance with the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act.

The proposed development would have included 500 units, a hotel, aged care centre and a solar power plant in wetlands home to the critically endangered eastern curlew.

Cr Seymour said under the act, the Environment Minister had the power to reject proposals based on their environmental impact.

"At federal, state and local level, we make sure developments stack up environmentally," he said.

He said the similar decision to protect curlews and wetlands showed there were proper environmental safeguards in place.

Cr Seymour also noted River Heads residents had concerns about the density of the proposed development and the lack of sewage treatment to the proposed site.

"I imagine the developer will look closely at the decision and work out what they can do with the land they own," Cr Seymour said

"The Federal Government has made it very clear this proposal is unacceptable."

"This is a rare decision, it's an important one and it's the right one."