Dami Im writing songs at home.
Music

Singer-songwriter hits back at racists targeting Asians

by Jonathon Moran
2nd Apr 2020 3:58 PM
Singer Dami Im has hit back at racists trolling her social media who are blaming Asians for the coronavirus.

Horrified by some of the viral videos she has seen targeting "bat eaters", Im has called for compassion and kindness in what is a difficult time for all Australians.

Dami Im at home writing songs in self-isolation.
"For me personally, these blatant abusive messages are one thing but there are also other people posting everywhere (online) about who to blame and those kinds of things, it is this subtle racist undertone to so much of the anger," Im told The Daily Telegraph.

"I am very angry about what is happening and people losing jobs. I have lost all of my jobs as well and people around me are suffering. It is awful and I hate it but when I see people shifting that blame on a group of people, I think that is really unhealthy and hurtful. We are all suffering."

Dami Im said Asians have bee the target of racist attacks. Picture: Peter Wallis
To highlight the issue, Im shared an Instagram story showing a message she received.

The direct message stated: "Did you start coronavirus, you bat eating c**t!"

In response, Im said: "Racism is not ok, Also please grow a brain."

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is understood to have originated out of a wet market in Wuhan, China.

To date, more than 920,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness globally as it continues to spread.

"I have seen videos of people of different Asian descents being attacked on the streets and abused, told they eat bats and brought coronavirus to Australia," Im said.

"A lot of the targets are people who have grown up in Australia, who have spent their whole lives here. It is just really ignorant and also brings up that racism and hatred that some of these people already had before this all happened."

 

Dami Im responds to one of the racist posts she received on social media.
