Damian Huxham reveals his core election points

MENTAL health, employment and fisheries are top of Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham's list of core election issues.

The Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate is currently the only person publicly confirmed to run against incumbent Ted Sorensen's seat.

Mr Sorensen confirmed he intended to pursue a fourth term last week.

Mr Huxham said the party's apprenticeship's scheme would help arrest the region's high youth unemployment rate, which in December was 24.7%.

The scheme, which will require Federal Government support, would see the Commonwealth cover a percentage of an apprentice's wage: 75% in the first year, 50% in the second and 25% in the third.

Mr Huxham said it would allow "young people to get these jobs” locally rather than force relocation to Brisbane.

The LNP's plan includes a $5000 incentive for Queensland businesses who take on a new apprentice. It will provide up to "10,000 new apprenticeships over four years”.

He also highlighted a revisit of his high tech hub plan, which he spruiked during his unsuccessful federal campaign, and revisit of payroll tax for small businesses.

He also flagged further consultation with local fishermen.

Changes proposed by the Queensland Redistribution Commission will see Dundowran Beach and parts of Urraween move from Hervey Bay to Maryborough.

It also includes areas off the coast from Burrum Heads, down to River Heads, and around Fraser Island.

"Now the electorate is that whole area we have to come up with an arrangement that is viable for both recreational and commercial fishermen,” he said.

"We've all got a job to do - the border doesn't matter.

"There's a lot I'd like to look into and that I need to get my teeth into.”

Mr Huxham reiterated he would have an "open door policy” for voters.

Results of a Galaxy poll published earlier this month showed 23% of respondents would vote for One Nation, more than the party's successful 1998 election campaign.

In that election, One Nation won 11 seats and finished second in 23 others.