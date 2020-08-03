Damning accusation in Broncos ‘disaster’

Former NSW hooker Michael Ennis doesn't believe Broncos players are improving at all under Anthony Seibold's coaching in a damning indication the Brisbane coach's position is in serious jeopardy.

The Broncos sit second-last having lost nine of 10 games since the NRL season restarted in May after it was suspended because of coronavirus.

They gave up three tries in the final 10 minutes of their match against the Sharks on Friday night to suffer a heartbreaking 36-26 defeat that heaps even more pressure on Seibold.

Cronulla premiership-winner Ennis is worried Brisbane young guns like Payne Haas and Xavier Coates are regressing under Seibold's leadership while other teams in the competition at least show signs of improvement, even if they're not always winning.

"That's the problem with all the Brisbane players. When we talk about Penrith and talk about how they've improved as individuals, where Michael Maguire has taken the Wests Tigers and the standards that they're setting ... you can see the improvement in some of their players like Josh Aloiai," Ennis said on Fox Sports' Big League Wrap.

"I don't see that at Brisbane. I've got great fears for guys like Payne Haas and Jake Turpin and Xavier Coates and Kotoni Staggs.

"Kotoni Staggs has been the exception, he's the one player that has shone through this disaster."

Ennis praised young captain Pat Carrigan for leading the way as an inexperienced player in a difficult time but he's not getting enough help from his teammates.

Seibold’s tenure at Red Hill is on thin ice.

Seibold is only in the second year of a five-year contract, having joined the Broncos from Souths last season. He has said he won't quit but Brisbane powerbrokers are under pressure to take drastic action as the flagship club sinks to its lowest ever ebb.

Fox Sports NRL reporter James Hooper doesn't believe there's any way Seibold can possibly keep his job beyond this season, adamant he will be axed.

"The points that you have just underlined there are exactly why I can't see how Anthony Seibold will remain at Red Hill beyond this season," Hooper told Ennis.

"They'll give him until the end of the year. This season is essentially a write-off, beyond that I think we'll see a new coach there next year.

"The results over the course of the last two months will dictate that he cannot survive beyond this season at the Brisbane Broncos. It's as simple as that.

"They are arguably the biggest club and the most flagship club in the NRL. There is no way, irrespective of the fact this board, and the powerbrokers at the club are the ones who made the decision to go and sign him.

"As the losses continue to mount, and the differential continues to plummet below minus-200, that is simply no-go zone."

