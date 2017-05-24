Damning council report tabled in parliament

The report's contents led to the dismissal of Fraser Coast CEO Lisa Desmond.

A DAMNING report, which led to the dismissal of Fraser Coast CEO Lisa Desmond, has been made public.

Cairns MP Rob Pyne tabled the controversial operational review of the Fraser Coast Regional Council in Queensland Parliament on Wednesday.

Councillors voted in favour of the Organisational Review and Development Plan's release in early April, The redacted version was to be posted on the council website "once lawyers have approved".

The report's key issues include:

"There appears to be a significant risk around psychological safety across the organisation. Political pressure in the public arena, unsustainable resourcing pressures, inappropriate leadership behaviours, and limited support mechanisms are all contributing.

"Councillor behaviour of in-fighting, political game -playing, operational interference, and poor strategic leadership is contributing significantly to poor organisational health.

"There is a culture of low trust, limited autonomy, and increasing disengagement that suggests long term sustainability of provision of services is at risk.

"The organisation appears to have a high focus on task and function with an unacceptably low focus on staff health, well-being, growth, and development.

"As with all organisations, the style and behaviour of the senior executives has a direct impact on culture and behaviours of staff, and then a cascading impact throughout the organisation. The leadership style and behaviour of some senior executives appears to be a major contributor to the trauma currently being experienced across the organisation."

The CPEM report was behind deputy mayor George Seymour's decision to vote for the dismissal of CEO Lisa Desmond, which was carried 7-4 at a confidential council meeting on Monday, April 6.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has pledged to act on all 49 recommendations highlighted in the report.

You can download the report here.