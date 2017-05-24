27°
News

Damning council report tabled in parliament

Matthew McInerney
| 24th May 2017 5:38 PM
The report's contents led to the dismissal of Fraser Coast CEO Lisa Desmond.
The report's contents led to the dismissal of Fraser Coast CEO Lisa Desmond. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DAMNING report, which led to the dismissal of Fraser Coast CEO Lisa Desmond, has been made public.

Cairns MP Rob Pyne tabled the controversial operational review of the Fraser Coast Regional Council in Queensland Parliament on Wednesday.

Councillors voted in favour of the Organisational Review and Development Plan's release in early April, The redacted version was to be posted on the council website "once lawyers have approved".

The report's key issues include:

  • "There appears to be a significant risk around psychological safety across the organisation. Political pressure in the public arena, unsustainable resourcing pressures, inappropriate leadership behaviours, and limited support mechanisms are all contributing.
  • "Councillor behaviour of in-fighting, political game -playing, operational interference, and poor strategic leadership is contributing significantly to poor organisational health.
  • "There is a culture of low trust, limited autonomy, and increasing disengagement that suggests long term sustainability of provision of services is at risk.
  • "The organisation appears to have a high focus on task and function with an unacceptably low focus on staff health, well-being, growth, and development.
  • "As with all organisations, the style and behaviour of the senior executives has a direct impact on culture and behaviours of staff, and then a cascading impact throughout the organisation. The leadership style and behaviour of some senior executives appears to be a major contributor to the trauma currently being experienced across the organisation."

The CPEM report was behind deputy mayor George Seymour's decision to vote for the dismissal of CEO Lisa Desmond, which was carried 7-4 at a confidential council meeting on Monday, April 6.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has pledged to act on all 49 recommendations highlighted in the report.

You can download the report here.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fcpolitics

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Speed limit could be reduced on section of the Esplanade

Speed limit could be reduced on section of the Esplanade

The council has voted to consult with the community over the proposed change to the speed limit.

Damning council report tabled in parliament

The report's contents led to the dismissal of Fraser Coast CEO Lisa Desmond.

The report was tabled in parliament.

Bay dancer wins prestigious scholarship at M'Boro Eisteddfod

Maddy Challies will spend a week at a professional dance company after winning a scholarship at Maryborough Eisteddfod.

Bay dancer win prestigious scholarship at eisteddfod

Young Wallaroos step it up on hockey arena

HOCKEY PLAYERS: Wallaroos under 6s Brax Brewer, Archer and Oska Axelsen and Ollie Collins.

The awesome foursome proudly represent the Wallaroos under six team.

Local Partners

Tim's in for ultimate trim to help boy with cerebral palsy

Few things could tempt Tim Earle into parting with his beloved beard but a sick little boy has proven to be his achilles heel.

Film maker who learned craft in Bay plans acting workshop

Former Hervey Bay resident Linda Marie Curry has pursued her dreams as a filmmaker. Her film Know by Heart Winner was crowned the best one shot short film at Stage One International Film Festival 2016.

Linda Marie Curry made her first film in 2012.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Kayla Schmidt, Charlie and Nitro at this year's Million Paws Walk. May 15th, 2016

Find out when and where things are happening this weekend.

Marking Maryborough Hospital's 130th birthday

A PIECE OF HISTORY: Nursing director Trish Spreadborough shows what it would have been like to care for patients in the early days of the Maryborough Hospital.

Learn about the rich history of the Maryborough Hospital

Rebel Wilson says she didn’t have to lie to make it

I’M not glamorous, but that doesn’t make me a liar: that’s the message from Rebel Wilson on her second day in the witness box.

Bay dancer wins prestigious scholarship at M'Boro Eisteddfod

Maddy Challies will spend a week at a professional dance company after winning a scholarship at Maryborough Eisteddfod.

Bay dancer win prestigious scholarship at eisteddfod

All bets on Judah to win battle to become the Voice

Judah Kelly from The Voice.

Judah Kelly is the clear favourite to win the competition.

Kim Kardashian slammed over Manchester tribute

Kim Kardashian's tribute to Manchester didn't go down well

Top Gun 2 movie is happening, Tom Cruise confirms

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Top Gun.

TOM Cruise delights fans with announcement on Sunrise.

The first Baywatch movie reviews are in

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

Critics were less than impressed.

Boyfriend loses it over sex lie

Stacey Louise’s sex lie destroys her relationship.

SEVEN Year Switch’s Stacey told a fib about her sex life.

Spectacular views from a special home. All offers presented.

2 Baunfiend Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 3 $580,000

4 Bedrooms, main with en suite and panoramic sea views Two street frontage with self-contained office and carport Open plan living and fantastic kitchen with great...

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

CONTEMPORARY STYLE SUPERIOR FINISH

23 Sawmill Rd, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

An opportunity has arisen to now own a home that most only dream of A superb statement in quality and style. From the moment you arrive this exciting...

Under Construction will no last

Lot 17 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 326,000

4 Bedrooms Master with en-suite and Walk in robe Safety screens and fans to bedrooms and living area Open plan living and Dining Double Garage with internal access...

Rare Find,Suburban Gem!!!

32 Banksia Park Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms,2 Bath,2 car garage Open plan living Huge entertainment area In-ground Salt water pool This beautiful home is in a very sought after part of Hervey...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $379,000

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!