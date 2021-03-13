Menu
Brisbane hospital in lockdown after recording positive COVID-19 case
Damning figures reveal state’s sluggish vaccine rollout

by Hayden Johnson
13th Mar 2021 10:32 AM
Damning new figures have revealed the State Government has administered only one quarter of its available vaccines stocked across the state.

People familiar with the rollout revealed Queensland has administered 16,120 jabs as of Friday night - not including those in aged care - despite the stockpile reaching 66,550 vaccines.

The state is set to take delivery of 19,890 more Pfizer and 6480 AstraZeneca vaccines on Sunday, bringing the total stockpile to 92,930.

Queensland has been under fire over the past week for its slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine compared to New South Wales.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last week declared the vaccine could only be rolled out as fast as it was being supplied by the Federal Government.

About a third of Queensland's 1000 hotel quarantine workers have received their COVID-19 vaccines, with Health Minister Yvette D'Ath declaring the state's vaccination rollout "continued to exceed its projected targets".

"We are getting this vaccine to more and more people and very soon our first frontline workers will receive their second vaccine dose," she said.

 

 

 

 

