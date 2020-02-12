Dams filled to brim but water restrictions remain

FRASER COAST dams are filled to the brim but don’t expect water restrictions to be scaled back just yet.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council said the big wet had led to Teddington Weir overflowing for days, while Lenthall Dam levels had improved greatly since the beginning of the month.

The dam has risen from 57.6 per cent of capacity on February 3 to around 93 per cent Wednesday.

Officials said it could soon reach 100 per cent and some water might have to be released for environmental purposes.

Dam levels and weather conditions are still being monitored.

Fraser Coast Regional Council deputy mayor Darren Everard said the downpours had helped postpone the need to move to Level Three water restrictions.

“Level Two water restrictions will remain in place at this stage, but that will be reviewed if the region gets more significant rainfall in coming weeks,” Cr Everard said.

He said it was important for residents to continue being mindful of their water use, especially outdoors.

The council has set a water use target of 210 litres per person, per day.

“Every drop counts and we all have a role to play in ensuring the Fraser Coast is waterwise. This must be a team effort,” Cr Everard said.

No reports of major damage to council roads or stormwater infrastructure have been received.

However, Cr Everard said it was part of their normal business operations to check the road network after weather events.

Community members who need to report road damage can do so on 1300 497 929.

Meanwhile, rain is expected to continue in Hervey Bay and Maryborough for the rest of the week.

Up to 25mm of rainfall is expected in both cities tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also warning of dangerous surf conditions.

Large and powerful surf conditions could prove hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing on the east coast of Fraser Island from Thursday afternoon.