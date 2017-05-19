Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

WHEN Dan and Steph Mulheron found a message in a bottle washed up on Fraser Island, the celebrity couple did not expect it lead anywhere.

Social media posts that detailed the find attracted thousands of reactions, comments shares, but mysterious fisherman Kevin Cute never surfaced.

That was until earlier this week, when the Mulherons were introduced to the man who threw the bottle off a boat 16km off the south coast New South Wales town Bermagui.

"It was quite funny," Mr Mulheron said.

Mr Cute said he placed six bottles into the ocean every year.

"He's a good old fella who loves his fishing," MrMulheron said. "He just likes to see what comes of it."

Mr Mulheron said the couple, which won My Kitchen Rules in 2013 and own Eat @ Dan & Steph's on the Esplanade at Hervey Bay, never gave up the search.

"We thought we'd find him eventually," Mr Mulheron said.

"We had a few people who said they knew him but we didn't get too far. He didn't have social media so he didn't see the posts.

The Mulherons sent Mr Cute several cookbooks and intend to meet the fisherman when they venture south later this year.