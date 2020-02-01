Dan and Steph’s MKR star power puts Coast on map

Dan and Steph cooking up a storm on Torquay Beach with Hervey Bay Scallops. Photo: Alistair Brightman

DAN and Steph Mulheron wouldn’t want to run a business or raise a family anywhere but here and they’re hoping to use their MKR royalty status to show the rest of the world why.

Heading into the weekend where their second stint on the loved cooking show will air national screens, the duo and daughter Emmy took some time out to film shots for the new Tourism Fraser Coast campaign.

The MKR series four winners appear in the show’s new ‘Rivals’ competition where fans can expect to see local produce on show.

“We want to help put the Fraser Coast on the map and showcase the different products the region has to offer professional and home kitchens,” Steph said

Dan and Steph stole Australians’ hearts in their original season.

People warmed to their desire to grow their family and put their winnings towards fertility treatment.

The culinary couple has since become a family of three and growing the region’s reputation as a family-friendly destination is now top of mind.

The couple are official Fraser Coast Tourism ambassadors.

Steph believes the local foodie scene has grown up in recent years which is already helping boost tourism numbers.

“Some of the best venues are found here on the Bay, the locations are just brilliant,” she said.

Steph said people were becoming more aware of where ingredients were sourced and what is going into their food.

Dan agreed saying they turned to local produce whenever possible both on the show and in their own kitchen because they “know quality going into each dish.”

He said their cooking style has definitely changed since the early days.

“We cook a lot cleaner now which we know the judges will appreciate. We have done a lot in the past seven years and have kept up with trends, while also maintaining our own style of cooking,” he said.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events’ Karen Broadhurst said Dan and Steph had national appeal.

“They are family-oriented and love the region, that’s the message we want to spread,” s Ms Broadhurst.

We want to tap into their popularity and grow visitor numbers to the area.

“We have beautiful beaches, whale watching and quality food venues.”

The organisation will be rolling out a number of campaigns involving Dan and Steph to promote the Fraser Coast and also encourage locals to holiday at home.