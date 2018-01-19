Dance academy offers theatrical classes

Cleone McRoberts Academy of Dance teaches ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and cabaret from four years of age.

MARYBOROUGH dance teacher Cleone McRoberts has this year taken her dance academy to a new level.

With her background with J C Williamson's musicals and as an establish independent musical theatre director Cleone understands that young people who aspire to a career on the stage need to experience all aspects of theatre.

"I have decided to include acting and singing classes as part of a whole experience to complement my dance classes," Cleone said.

"I have been tossing this idea around for some time and it wasn't until I worked with Tim Holstein when I was directing My Fair Lady last year that I realised I had found the perfect person to take on the challenge of these classes."

Tim has a bachelor's degree in theatre, majoring in musical theatre and dramaturgy attaining a distinction in each category.

Tim has written and directed plays and has an extensive performance history in musical productions in Maryborough and throughout Queensland.

He has also performed in the Brisbane Arts Festival.

Cleone McRoberts Academy of Dance teaches ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and cabaret from four years of age.

Ballet students can sit for the Royal Academy of Dance ballet exams and the studio competes in the local dance eisteddfod.

Tim will conduct theatre classes each Friday with juniors 3.30-5pm and adult and teenagers from 5-6.30pm.

Enrolment day will be today, January 25 from 4pm at the Colts Hockey Club, Cran St, Tinana.

For more information phone Cleone on 4121 4010.