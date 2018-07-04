Dance in the dark for Coast's youth

GET PHYSICAL: Transform Dance Fitness owner Davida Kernke is hosting a glow-in-the-dark fitness party to raise money for Scripture Union Queensland.

A HERVEY Bay woman is shining a light on chaplaincy programs in Fraser Coast schools by hosting a glowing event - literally.

Transform Dance Fitness owner Davida Kernke is raising money for Scripture Union Queensland through a glow-in-the-dark dance fitness party.

Ms Kernke said Scripture Union Queensland spoke at her church about the need to keep chaplains in Fraser Coast schools but they were lacking the funding.

"I know chaplains in our area only get paid for a day-and-a-half to be in the schools but they need a lot more because it's not enough time to fill the need of high school and primary school kids," she said.

"Schools still have guidance counsellors, psychologists and probably even police officers but the school chaplain is just someone who's available to chat with when the teachers are too busy teaching."

The event will take place at Church of Christ in darkness so dance enthusiasts can cut loose without fear, Ms Kernke said.

"I'll have dances for the kids, for the youth, adults and men if they come and it's suitable for active over-55s," she said.

"I'll have glow sticks for sale or people can bring their own glow stick so people feel more comfortable. They don't have to dance out in the open under bright lights.

"The thing I'm most looking forward to is the music is all inspirational, powerful, empowering and motivating music. It's all quite wholesome."

Refit for a Reason is held from 6pm on Saturday, July 21, at Church of Christ, 27 Neil St, Pialba.

Entry is by donation.

For information, phone 0401 866 077.