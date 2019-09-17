DANCE QUEEN: How you can help Bay mum claim TV crown

Former Hervey Bay mum of three Kristy Sellars is through to the final of Australia's Got Talent.

THIS Sunday, a $100,000 winner will be named during the grand final of reality TV juggernaut Australia's Got Talent - and the Fraser Coast can help one of its own win the crown.

Former Hervey Bay mum of three Kristy Sellars has been named in the top 10 after wowing judges with her stunning pole dancing performances that combines her athleticism with a dazzling visual arts display.

Viewers across Australia will be able to cast their votes during the show on Sunday, via SMS or the 7 Plus app.

Just six months before her first performance on the show, Ms Sellars had given birth to her third child.

She then lost 20 kilos and regained her strength before putting on an incredible display that earned her a place in the semi-finals.

Then Ms Sellars earned her place in the final with another pole dancing routine that left the judges in awe and earned her a standing ovation.

Judge Lucy Durak said her performance was "breathtaking”.

"Kristy Sellars you supermum, superhuman, superhero,” she said.

Fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger was also full of praise for the PhysiPole Studios founder.

"I just love getting lost in your world it's just unlike anything I've ever seen or experienced before,” she said.

"Thank you for sharing your art with us.”

Ms Sellars said it was overwhelming to be in the final 10.

"I've had so many messages from people saying that I've changed the way they viewed pole performance,” she said.

"That's a huge accomplishment for me, because I love what I do, and for others to not attach it to any stigma or preconceived idea makes me very proud.”

The grand final will screen from 7pm on Sunday on Channel 7.