Dance stars take the stage at M'boro eisteddfod

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school grades 10 -12 contemporary group. Aldridge State High dance troupe performing to Hallelujah - Hannah Gillespie amongst her fellow dancers.

ONE of the biggest events on a young dancer's calendar is under way at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

The Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod gives the region's talented dancers a chance to show off their skills and compete with the best of the best.

So far, school-aged performers in primary, middle and high school have taken to the stage.

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - secondary school grades 10 - 12 hip hop group - Urangan State High Luminosity. Alistair Brightman

The routines included hip hop, jazz and contemporary styles of dance.

President of Maryborough Eisteddfod Irene Smith said the competition had about 200 more dancers in it than last year.

"200 is a lot for a small community," Ms Smith said.

"The adjudicator said the standard [of dance] was very high for our education system, they're really coming on board on getting arts programs in their schools and taking part."

Ms Smith said a lot of Fraser Coast businesses had also come on board and set up stalls in the theatre's foyer.

Throughout Saturday, dancers 10 years and younger will be performing their ballet, lyrical and jazz solos and group routines.

Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod - primary school contemporary group - St. Mary's Primary senior dance squad. Alistair Brightman

Tomorrow the older dancers aged 18 years and younger will have their turn.

The Eisteddfod wraps up on Monday with solo performances from the dancers aged 18 and younger.

The morning shows start at 8.30am and the afternoon shows at 1pm.