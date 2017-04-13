Dancers to boogie into Maryborough for dance festival

MARYBOROUGH-born Katie Struik has danced with the likes of Redfoo, Ricky Martin and Jessie J.

The 29-year-old is heading back to her roots this weekend as she will be one of the instructors at the Fraser Coast Dance Festival.

"I love coming back and reminded young dancers here that you have the same opportunities as everyone else," she said.

After growing up and finding her passion of dance in Hervey Bay, Ms Struik moved to Brisbane to pursue it as a career. Since then, she's performed on cruise ships, danced in music videos and starred in stage shows.

Despite being busy with gigs around Australia, this will actually be Ms Struik's second time dancing at the Brolga this month.

Katie Struik will be an instructor at the Fraser Coast Dance Festival. Contributed

She was in Untapped, a role she scored just weeks before show-time.

"I hadn't performed at the Brolga since dance concerts when I was little," she said.

"It was so surreal having mum and dad in the audience, and friends I hadn't seen since high school."

Fraser Coast Dance Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday with instructors coming from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Festival organiser Jonathon Heeley said the first event of its kind for the region will give young dancers an opportunity to meet those at the top of the field.

"They'll get to meet with choreographers from around the country, in one place," Mr Heeley said.

"It will be an amazing opportunity for them to learn from high-profiled people."

Almost 80 dancers so far have enrolled into the workshops, which cater to dancers aged from seven to adults. Tickets for workshops are available at frasercoastdancefest.com.