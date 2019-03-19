Dancers bring back booty to Childers

The Kitty Kat's are set to jazz up Childers with a performance at the Paragin Theatre in May.

The Kitty Kat's are set to jazz up Childers with a performance at the Paragin Theatre in May. CONTRIBUTED

A BUNCH of burlesque dancers will be Bringing Booty Back to the Paragon Theatre in Childers on May 18.

The adults-only cabaret will feature some of the South East's favourite performers, including The Kitty Kats and Scarlet Tinkabelle, plus guest appearances by Bella Bliss Troupe, JJ and MC Deb.

Renae Suttie from the all-female powerhouse trio, The Kitty Kats, said the event would celebrate the female form through many facets of the arts including song, dance, costuming, striptease and fire breathing.

Bringing Booty Back will have the audience loving the skin they're in," Renae said.

"The theme is Burlesque Boudoir. Although not compulsory, please feel free to dress to suit!

"It's time to celebrate our fabulous curves and don't forget your feather boa and your dancing shoes ... the dance floor will be open after the show."

With a sassy mix of cabaret, swing, blues, and rockabilly, Renae said the The Kitty Kats will have you dancing, crying, singing and laughing out loud.

They have performed countless sell-out shows in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and beyond, and have released a debut CD called Live at Brisbane Jazz Club.

Scarlet Tinkabelle, known as Brisbane's fiery fairy, is a pint-sized pocket rocket who sure packs a punch!

Flaming her way to the stage, Scarlet will seduce, amaze and bedazzle her way to lighting that spark in your heart.

The Bella Bliss Burlesque Babes from Bundaberg are a sumptuous bunch of ladies who have discovered that their milkshakes do indeed bring all the boys to the yard!

This tassel twirling troupe have been performing together for a number of years and have captivated many audiences with their unique mix of talents.

The event will be held at The Paragon Theatre, 75 Churchill St, Childers, from 7pm. Tickets are $50 for VIP, $30 for general admission.

Tickets are available from paragontheatre.com.au or email merissa@paragon theatre.com.au.