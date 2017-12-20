Menu
Dancers dazzle in end of year concert

Dancers from The League Studios in Hervey Bay in their end of year concert.
Dancers from The League Studios in Hervey Bay in their end of year concert. Contributed

AFTER another year of hard work and dedication, performers across the Fraser Coast have been showcasing their skills to sold-out crowds.

Dancers from Hervey Bay's The League Studios took to the stage at Z-Pac Theatre in three sold-out shows.

Maddy Newman of The League Studios.
Maddy Newman of The League Studios. Don Binkins

Studio principal Bradley Wilmshurst said about 100 students aged from three to 20-years-old were involved in the end-of-year concert, called Immortality.

"We were showcasing the students from what they have learned this year," Mr Wilmshurst said.

Zac Stewart of The League Studios.
Zac Stewart of The League Studios. Don Binkins

"Styles included were ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, musical theatre, contemporary and acrobatics."

The League Studios recently celebrated their one-year anniversary after opening in 2016, with plans in place to continue giving their students more opportunities in the years to come.

Sam Jankovic of The League Studios.
Sam Jankovic of The League Studios. Don Binkins

"Next year will be our first year competing at eisteddfods, we will be holding auditions early next year for that.

"We are very excited to be introducing a heels class next year, to teach the kids how to dance in heels as it's very important in the industry."

The League Studios' dancers in their end of year concert.
The League Studios' dancers in their end of year concert. Contributed

Topics:  dance fcdance fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
