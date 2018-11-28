Dancers' talents on show in global fest

Toni Robinson Dance School pupils (front left) Alyssa Gallagher and Amelia Foot, (middle left) Maddy Avis and Matilda Thompson, (back left) Rhiannon Lynch, Shakira Pearse and Amber Gallagher will perform The World of Dance at their end-of-year concert.

Toni Robinson Dance School pupils (front left) Alyssa Gallagher and Amelia Foot, (middle left) Maddy Avis and Matilda Thompson, (back left) Rhiannon Lynch, Shakira Pearse and Amber Gallagher will perform The World of Dance at their end-of-year concert. Alistair Brightman

A PLETHORA of dances from around the globe will be performed by the pupils of Toni Robinson's Dance School at the Brolga Theatre stage this weekend.

The dancers have been working diligently all year on routines for their annual end-of-year dance concert to showcase their skill and talents.

"I am really excited about this show," Toni said.

"It has been a long time since I have had music and costumes so diverse.

"There will be music from a number of different countries including Africa and Italy and of course our own Aussie icons like Men at Work and Kylie Minogue.

"We have got lots of great music and the costumes are just amazing.

"We are trying to tour as many countries as possible and offer our audience a trip around the world."

Toni said they had invited the local Filipino dance group to perform.

The World of Dance will be held on Saturday, December 1 with a matinee at 1.30pm and the evening show at 6.30pm.

The concert will be performed at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Tickets are adults $27.50, concession/student $25.50, child 12 years and under $18.

For more information on the performance visit the theatre, ourfrasercoast. com.au/Brolga-Theatre or phone 4122 6060.