Bay woman to compete against nation's best pole dancers

Brinna Kerin has a passion for pole dancing, which helps keeps her fit and has boosted her confidence. In-Motion Photography by Karlie

FOR Brinna Kerin, pole dancing is a lot more than just a way to stay fit.

It has also enhanced her confidence and introduced her to new friends.

The Hervey Bay PhysiPole instructor will soon compete in the Ignite finals in Melbourne, where the nation's best pole dancers go head to head, and she says taking up the pursuit has changed her life.

She started as a student three years ago.

This year, competing as a solo performer, Brinna will put together her own routine ahead of the event at Thornbury Theatre on August 24.