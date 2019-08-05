Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brinna Kerin has a passion for pole dancing, which helps keeps her fit and has boosted her confidence.
Brinna Kerin has a passion for pole dancing, which helps keeps her fit and has boosted her confidence. In-Motion Photography by Karlie
News

Bay woman to compete against nation's best pole dancers

Carlie Walker
by
5th Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Brinna Kerin, pole dancing is a lot more than just a way to stay fit.

It has also enhanced her confidence and introduced her to new friends.

The Hervey Bay PhysiPole instructor will soon compete in the Ignite finals in Melbourne, where the nation's best pole dancers go head to head, and she says taking up the pursuit has changed her life.

She started as a student three years ago.

This year, competing as a solo performer, Brinna will put together her own routine ahead of the event at Thornbury Theatre on August 24.

More Stories

dancing fraser coast hervey bay pole dancing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    DUNGAS RETURN: Dusty homecoming for first-time team

    premium_icon DUNGAS RETURN: Dusty homecoming for first-time team

    News Tracey and Kaylene Messer know only too well the personal struggles of raising families in difficult situations

    CRASH: One patient injured in two-car smash near Hervey Bay

    CRASH: One patient injured in two-car smash near Hervey Bay

    News The person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

    INJURED: Man taken to hospital after M'boro scooter crash

    premium_icon INJURED: Man taken to hospital after M'boro scooter crash

    News The crash happened in Maryborough West on Gayndah Rd.

    GALLERY: Kaleidoscope of colour as Whale Parade takes off

    premium_icon GALLERY: Kaleidoscope of colour as Whale Parade takes off

    News Dozens of floats paraded down the main tourist strip