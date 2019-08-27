Dancing queens take centre stage in the Bay

DON'T MISS OUT: Macbre Theatre is the first amateur theatre group to stage Mama Mia in Queensland.

MAMMA Mia, Macabre Theatre Company are at it again.

The local theatre company is due to dance and jive on the Brolga Theatre stage this weekend with the production of Mamma Mia, which marks the 10th major show produced by the well-known group.

This Broadway hit will be lead by the same sensational team who have brought the region Singin' In The Rain, Grease and Chicago.

Fall in love all over again with Voulez Vous, S.O.S, Take a Chance On Me, Dancing Queen and so many more hits Mamma Mia fans know and love, making this worldwide phenomenon a fabulous night out for audiences of all ages.

Set on a Greek island paradise and inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, writer Catherine Johnson's heart-warming tale centres around Sophie, a young bride-to-be.

On the eve of her wedding, Sophie's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

With stunning choreography by the ever-talented Tegan Symes and a powerhouse band lead by the experienced hands of Paul Damms, Mamma Mia is set to be a sure-fire hit.

Tickets for this event are on sale now from The Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre for Friday, August 30 and Saturday matinee on August 31.

Tickets start from $38.