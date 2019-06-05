Dancing with the Stars winner visits Coast for charity

CANCER CRUSADE: Samuel Johnson (pictured with Dancing With The Stars partner Jorja Rae Freeman) will be at the Maryborough markets on Thursday.

ALMOST two years after Samuel Johnson's brave sister Connie died of breast cancer, her fight to save others has continued through his tireless work.

On Thursday the talented Australian actor, who played Molly Meldrum in his bio-pic and starred in The Secret Life of Us, will be at Maryborough Markets, raising funds and awareness in the battle against the insidious disease.

After winning television show Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, the performer hit the road in a bid to continue the work Connie had started through the charity Love Your Sister.

Johnson, who lost his sister to the disease in 2017, will also be at the Beach House Hotel in Scarness on Saturday night for Dancing Under the Stars, which will be presented by Genesis Care.

Doors will open from 6pm with the event to start at 6.30pm.

General admission will cost $75 and will include a welcome drink upon arrival, a three-course meal and live entertainment.

Stuart Miles, co-ordinator for Maryborough Markets, said it was a great chance for people to meet with a much-loved Australian celebrity.

"It's something different, we don't normally get a celebrity here," Stuart said.

Johnson will be at the markets from 11am.