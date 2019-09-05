DANGER: Fire ban in place across Fraser Coast

A FIRE ban is in place across the Fraser Coast due to a forecast of severe fire danger, with parts of Fraser Island closed to tourist because of the increased risk.

The ban has been put in place by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

During the ban, the lighting of fires in the declared area is prohibited, subject to special conditions or exemptions and open fires are prohibited.

All Permits to Light Fire issued in the designated area are cancelled.

Lighting fires has also been prohibited on Fraser Island.

Open fires must not be lit anywhere on the island, including in fire rings at Dundubara and Waddy Point camping areas.

Open fires are defined as wood fires that are not fully self-contained, including open campfires and fires in braziers, drums, other open containers, Queensland Parks and Wildlife-supplied fire-rings and barbecues.

Visitors can bring fuel or gas stoves for cooking.

The fire prohibition is in place due to increasing severe fire danger conditions.

It will remain in place until the risk of wildfire moderates.

Contravention of this prohibition is an offence under the Recreation Areas Management Act 2006.

On-the-spot penalties of $667 can be handed out to those who ignore the ban.

Parts of Fraser Island have been closed due to the high fire danger.

That includes the Fraser Island Great Walk, which affects the Great Walk from Dilli Village to Happy Valley, all access tracks to the Great Walk from Hook Point via Jabiru Swamp; from the eastern beach via Markwell's Break, Eurong and Winnam camping area; and from barge landings at Wanggoolba Creek and Kingfisher Bay, as well as all Great Walk campsites.

The day walks from Central Station to Pile Valley, Central Station to Basin Lake, Kingfisher Bay to Z-Force will remain open.

For your safety, please do not enter these closed areas and observe all signage and directions from rangers.

Gympie, Bundaberg and the South and North Burnett have also been placed under the fire ban.

For more information call 1800 020 440.