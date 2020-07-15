Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

DANGER: Surf and swell warning for Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
15th Jul 2020 2:00 PM

A HAZARDOUS surf warning has been issued for Fraser Island.

The warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be dangerous for coastal activities today, including rock fishing, boating and swimming.

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Boaties planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boats already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket, while also remembering to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.

More Stories

burea of meteorology danger fraser island surf warning warning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses

        premium_icon Go rural to find Fraser Coast’s cheapest houses

        Property Look to the beauty beyond Hervey Bay’s beaches.

        EDITORIAL: Don’t make southern visitors feel like pariahs

        premium_icon EDITORIAL: Don’t make southern visitors feel like pariahs

        News This is a difficult, constantly changing situation

        Maryborough trifecta a hit with RV visitors

        premium_icon Maryborough trifecta a hit with RV visitors

        News A combination of factors makes Maryborough a top travel destination

        LETTER: Problem with pretty penny politics

        premium_icon LETTER: Problem with pretty penny politics

        Letters to the Editor Money touches all things.