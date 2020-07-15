DANGER: Surf and swell warning for Fraser Island

A HAZARDOUS surf warning has been issued for Fraser Island.

The warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be dangerous for coastal activities today, including rock fishing, boating and swimming.

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Boaties planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boats already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket, while also remembering to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.