Dangerous black spots on Hervey Bay roads set to get upgrade

AHEAD of the Federal Budget being handed down tomorrow, Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has announced millions of dollars in funding to fix the region's worst roads.

The funding has been provided as part of the Black Spot Program, which targets high-risk locations and reduces serious crashes by 30 per cent on average.

In Hervey Bay, Torquay Terrace and Bideford St in Torquay will upgraded.

"The Government has announced an additional $1.1 billion in funding for local governments under the Roads to Recovery program, as well as an extra $550 million for the successful Black Spot Program,” Mr Pitt said.

"Both local councils in the Hinkler electorate will receive a boost of around $2 million in Roads to Recovery funding, with Bundaberg Regional Council receiving $10,072,887 and Fraser Coast Regional Council will receive $9,560,283.

"Examples of safety-enhancing Australian Government investments to date in Hinkler include the intersection of Tavistock Street and Torquay Terrace in Hervey Bay - which is underway right now to have traffic lights installed - and the upgrade at Hurst Street and Hunter Street at Walkervale in Bundaberg.”

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said as a former road crash investigator with Queensland Police, he had seen first hand how important it was to improve roads.

"As a former police officer, I'm passionate about reducing road trauma and these commitments to improving road safety are very welcome,” Mr O'Brien said.

"By fixing and upgrading road locations where crashes are occurring through safety measures such as traffic signals and roundabouts, we are helping make our local roads safer for all road users.”

A new Office of Road Safety will also be established to help deliver safer roads.