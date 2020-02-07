Dangerous Coast intersection set for safety boost

ROADWORKS: Major upgraders will be carried out on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd and Royle St intersection, Maryborough.

ROADWORKS: Major upgraders will be carried out on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd and Royle St intersection, Maryborough.

A PROBLEM Coast intersection is about to get a lot safer thanks to major upgrades.

The intersection of Maryborough-Biggenden Rd and Royle St will be upgraded, with traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing installed.

Design on the upgrade will start this month, MP Bruce Saunders said.

Residents will have the chance to have the say on the layout of the intersection upgrade ahead of construction.

“We want to hear from the residents who live around the intersection, as well as the Riverside Christian College, before finalising the design, so look out for TMR flyers about the consultation,” Mr Saunders said.

“More information will be provided to the community about the timing of works and any impacts once we have collected feedback.”

Mr Saunders said the upgrade would involve installing traffic lights at the intersection to improve safety.

“Putting traffic lights there will better manage vehicle and pedestrian movements and reduce the potential for crashes,” he said.

“A signalised pedestrian crossing off Maryborough-Biggenden Road will be included in the design on the east side of the intersection.”

For more information about this project contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 or bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au