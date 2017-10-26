Dangerous dogs:'It's not the breed it's the owner'

My German Shepherd loves my daughter and looks after her and has never hurt her in anyway.

My German Shepherd loves my daughter and looks after her and has never hurt her in anyway. Rachelle Kreuzer

IT'S not the breed, it's how the dog is brought up.

This was a common response from Fraser Coast dog owners after an opinion circulated social media this week about banning dangerous dog breeds.

It came after the most recent fatal dog attacks including a woman who was mauled by her dog in Canberra only days ago and another dog attack in Perth where the owner was killed by a bullmastiff she loved despite knowing it could be aggressive.

Chronicle reader Bron O'Connor said it wasn't the breed that's dangerous, it's the owners.

"Just as it's not the gun that kills it's the person that pulls the trigger," she said.

Tracy Kiler, who had two rottweilers her kids used to sleep on and climb on said they were the most gentle big boys.

"I now have a cattle dog cross staffy and she to is very gentle with kids" Ms Kiler said.

"It is awful when someone is attacked by a dog but let's not over react and start banning breeds of dogs."

Ashleigh Lovett has a rottweiler she says is the most precious loving baby boy she's ever had.

"The most affectionate, playful and cuddly dog," Ms Lovett said.

"Yes a good guard dog, but no has never hurt anyone.

"We go for a walk and all eyes on my rottie, he loves it and gives every stranger we walk by the biggest kisses.

"It's all about the trainer and up-bringing," she said.

Brittany Carter has a mastiff cross pitbull and she says no to banning 'dangerous dogs'.

"She is animal and human friendly, wouldn't hurt a fly!! Its how you raise them!"

Tahlia Jacobs says she's found little fluffy poodle type dogs to be more aggressive than any other dog.

"Shall we ban them too or just every type of dog in the world?" she questioned.

"It all comes down to how you treat/raise them."

Monique Williams said any dog raised poorly could be aggressive but not every dog listed as an 'aggressive dog' wasn't necessarily aggressive.

Ashlee Murray has two sons, one whom was attacked by a border collie while playing in her backyard with his ball when he was two.

"Our neighbours dog came out of no where are grabbed him by the head he almost lost sight to his left eye," she said.

"Yet when my other son was about the same age we had another friend that had a red nose pit bull my son would sit on this dog, pull his ears an squeeze him and pull his tail all this red nose did was sit there a lick him silly and would roll around with my son and never once did he growl or look at him in a way were I had to be worried."

Rory Timms said the the power, strength, loyalty, and determination of a pitbull didn't make them dangerous.

"It's the careless owners that take advantage of that and turn them into something they're not meant to be," he said.

DID YOU KNOW?

- The NSW government lists only four breeds of dog as restricted: the american pit bull, or pit bull terrier, the Japanese tosa, the dogo Argentino (Argentinian fighting dog) and the fila Brasiliero (Brazilian fighting dog). - However, research conducted by Burkes Backyard, found that a number of other breeds were responsible for 75 per cent of all dog bites in Australia: the Australian cattle dog, the bull terrier, the doberman, the german shepherd and the rottweiler.

