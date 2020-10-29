Dangerous driving: Man speeds through stop signs near school

SPEEDING away from police, a man drove through give way and stop signs in his effort to elude them.

His actions landed him before Maryborough Magistrates Court this week on a dangerous driving charge.

Mohammed Zaid Ali pleaded guilty to that charge, as well as evading police, trespassing obstructing police driving without a licence and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

The court heard when detected by police, Ali took off, driving dangerously through an area in the vicinity of a Maryborough school about 3.47pm on the day in question.

The trespass charge and entering a dwelling charge related to Ali and his family squatting at a home while their own home underwent extensive renovations.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said there were no allegations of wilful damage or stealing from the property.

Mr Harris said Ali's partner, with whom he shares two children, remained supportive of him.

"Being there for his young children will be his biggest motivator," Mr Harris said.

Before going into custody, Ali had worked as a removalist and at his family's butcher shop.

He had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after growing up around domestic violence.

Ali had turned to drugs, namely ice, to cope, Mr Harris said.

But he had been clean since the birth of his second child about a year ago.

Ali was given a head sentence of two years in prison and was disqualified from driving for at least two years.

A parole release date was set down for March 27, 2021.