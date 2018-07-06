Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Trevor Veale
Crime

Dangerous drugs found on man

Inge Hansen
by
6th Jul 2018 9:19 AM

A MAN has been arrested after Hervey Bay police located him with dangerous drugs on Wednesday.

Officers were conducting patrols along Barnstaple St, Torquay about 10.20am when they stopped and spoke to a man in relation to another matter.

While speaking officers, the 27-year-old Hervey Bay man and his property were searched and drugs were found.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay station where he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 26.

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Plans for new building at USC Fraser Coast

    premium_icon REVEALED: Plans for new building at USC Fraser Coast

    Education A major revamp of Hervey Bay's university could attract hundreds of students and provide a major windfall to the city's ailing CBD district

    Dan from My Kitchen Rules doesn't look like this anymore

    Dan from My Kitchen Rules doesn't look like this anymore

    News Dan Mulheron has shared his weightloss journey on Facebook.

    • 6th Jul 2018 9:30 AM
    Partygoer randomly headbutted in nightclub attack

    premium_icon Partygoer randomly headbutted in nightclub attack

    Crime The assailant, a former Fraser Island tour guide, fronted court.

    Clubs plan Sport Precinct move as business case goes to vote

    premium_icon Clubs plan Sport Precinct move as business case goes to vote

    Council News There's more movement on the controversial sport project

    Local Partners