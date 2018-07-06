Dangerous drugs found on man

A MAN has been arrested after Hervey Bay police located him with dangerous drugs on Wednesday.

Officers were conducting patrols along Barnstaple St, Torquay about 10.20am when they stopped and spoke to a man in relation to another matter.

While speaking officers, the 27-year-old Hervey Bay man and his property were searched and drugs were found.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay station where he was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on July 26.