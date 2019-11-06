Dangerous sex offender released from jail

Pais Wanman Penningson, 23, was due to be released today after serving several years in jail for attempting to rape three women before he turned 18.

Pais Wanman Penningson, 23, was due to be released today from Townsville Correctional Facility after serving several years in jail for attempting to rape three women before he turned 18.

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Peter Davis ruled that while Penningson remained a serious danger to the community, the risk could be managed with a five-year supervision order.

Penningson has been incarcerated at Townsville Correctional Centre for years. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Penningson randomly targeted three women in separate attacks several years ago at Wulguru.

During his first attack, he put a 27-year-old jogger in a headlock and tried to rape her but fled when the woman's husband came running towards them.

Four hours later he broke into a woman's home, grabbing a kitchen knife and attempting to rape her in front of her nine-year-old daughter while she pleaded with him to let her mother go.

The woman managed to snap the blade of the knife with her hand, causing Penningson to run off.

He was eventually arrested by police after he tried to rape a sex worker while holding a 20cm knife to her throat.

Penningson, who has been behind bars since his arrest, became eligible for release at the end of his jail sentence in May 2016.

His release was delayed when Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath approved an application to the Supreme Court to keep him in jail indefinitely, citing serious community concerns.

During the review, a psychiatrist report raised concerns that Penningson would likely reoffend "within a couple of hours" if he was released into the community.

However on new advice from psychiatrists, Justice Davis ruled that Penningson be released after finding adequate community protection could be ensured through supervision.

"The evidence here, which I accept, is that the risk is significantly reduced where the respondent is released on a supervision order," Justice Davis concluded.

Penningson will be remain under supervision until November 6, 2024.

As part of the conditions of his release, he must report regularly to a corrective services officer, take part in counselling, and could be required to wear a monitoring device. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

