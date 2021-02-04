Menu
Dangerous surf warning for Fraser Island

Isabella Magee
4th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
A HAZARDOUS surf warning has been issued for an easterly swell reaching Fraser Island and southern coast beaches from tomorrow.

Experts have issued the warning from about 8am this morning until midnight Friday February 5, 2021.

The warning suggests surf and swell conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities like rock fishing, boating, swimming, and surfing.

Today's state forecast. Picture: BoM
Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) Senior Meteorologist Laura Boekel said the large swells could persist into the weekend.

“We have a hazardous surf warning that has been issued for a 2.5 to 3 metre easterly swell, reaching Fraser Island and the southern coast beaches from tomorrow,” Ms Boekel said.

“Large swells could persist into the weekend, depending on the future of ex-tropical cyclone Lucas, which is in the South Pacific”.

People have been urged to stay out of the waters on Fraser Island, as a 2.5 to 3 metre easterly swell is set to arrive.
Surf Life Saving Queensland urge people to stay out of the water and to avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider delaying their voyage.

While boaters already on the water, should carry the appropriate safety equipment, wear a lifejacket and log on with their local radio base.

The next warning will be issued from BoM at 5pm today.

