Dangerous swooping magpie being relocated

A MALE magpie that has been swooping members of the public is being relocated.

It comes after two Hervey Bay cyclists were attacked by a vicious magpie which knocked one off his bike and drew blood to the other man's ear.

The bird attacked the cyclists at a public area near PCYC in Hervey Bay.

The cyclists are worried the next magpie victim will be a child.

Fraser Coast snake handler Roy McGrath, who has a permit to relocate birds, snakes and possums that are a danger to the public, said he would take the magpie to Teddington Weir near Tiaro.

Mr McGrath said it was vital the bird was moved at least 30km away to ensure it doesn't find its way back.

Mr McGraph said he had safely relocated several magpies from around the area in the past two weeks.

"The birds are removed without harm and it is for the safety of the public," Mr McGrath said.

"Once they draw blood they build the confidence and can come for the face which is classed as a category five attack, the most dangerous," he said.