Avinash Chris Kumar leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, after pleading guilty to drink driving.
Crime

Dangerously drunk: Young driver tells court he’s sorry

Annie Perets
by
18th Apr 2018 5:08 PM

A HERVEY Bay man, who made the decision to drive when he was too drunk to even stand, has made a bold speech in court.

Avinash Chris Kumar drove on the wrong side of the road while more than four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink driving.

He took the opportunity to apologise to the magistrate multiple times for the mistake.

"I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I'd killed someone," Kumar said.

"I don't remember making the decision to drive that night.

"I'm really sorry for what I've done."

The court heard Kumar, who was travelling in a Toyota Corolla, was stopped by police in Torquay about 11.50pm on March 30.

Kumar caught their attention through his manner of driving.

The Eli Waters resident told police he had been drinking, and was unsteady on his feet and needed help to stand after asked to get out of his car.

Kumar blew an alcohol reading of .205 per cent.

The young man told Magistrate Stephen Guttridge he was "not much of a drinker" and had not touched any alcohol since the incident.

He was fined $1200, and disqualified from driving for 12-months.
 

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court
