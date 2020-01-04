Dangers too high close to home to fight southern fire

Collinsvale brigade members mopping up. Day after an emergency warning was issued for a bushfire on Collinsvale Road Glenlusk with Tasmania Fire Service mopping up. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

Collinsvale brigade members mopping up. Day after an emergency warning was issued for a bushfire on Collinsvale Road Glenlusk with Tasmania Fire Service mopping up. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

EXTREME weather is keeping Fraser Coast firefighters home with conditions deemed too volatile to risk sending help to the disaster zones in the southern parts of Australia.

Fraser Coast rural fire crews had only just returned from helping out at fire fronts as far south as Glen Innes last month when major blazes broke out close to home.

Now, after battling blazes at Woodgate and Perigean Beach in recent weeks, local crews have been told to stay put and be prepared to protect their home soil as relentless heat and dry winds create severe fire risks across the Wide Bay.

Bushfire Safety Officer from Rural Fire Service Queensland Andrew Marnie, who himself is a volunteer firefighter, said although many volunteers wanted to assist with fighting the fires in the southern states, they understood the need to defend their own patch.

“We still have a number of fires going across our region,” he said.

“That’s always the consideration we need to make to ensure we can look after our own patch.

“As much as it would be nice to go down and help we need to protect our own patch and have crews rested and ready to respond.”

Mr Marnie said some of the firefighters in the region had been part of firefighting efforts during bushfires on the south coast of New South Wales 15 years ago and the current disaster was bringing back memories for them.

He said it could be mid to late February before the weather changes and the severe fire risk abates.

“We've had some fairly significant fires,” he said.

“In this quiet period we’re allowing everyone from paid staff to volunteers to have a well-earned break and spend some time with their families.”

Several bushfires have caused concern on the Fraser Coast since November, including two blazes that broke out at Oakhurst.

A large blaze on Fraser Island caused considerable smoke across the region.