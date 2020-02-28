Daniel Sanderson to run for Division 4 at council election

A bit about me:

MY NAME is Daniel Sanderson and I would like your support to continue serving as your elected Councillor for Division 4.

I was born and raised in Maryborough and lived here my entire life.

I am happily married to my wife Sotik with two beautiful daughters and a son; Abella, Vienna and Isaiah.

I am very proud to call Maryborough home and we're privileged to live in the best region in Australia.

Why I am running:

For the past eight years, I have worked progressively and passionately representing Division 4 as a regional councillor.

Families and people of all generations are very important to me and I want to continue to offer strong, experienced leadership.

Top three priorities:

1. See stage 1 of the new Maryborough All Ability and Water Play Area commence construction and see stage two commence.

2. Continue to see the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation occur with the rollout of a new Greener Fraser Coast program, which will help enhance the CBD precinct with new greenery and the use of public spaces differently. Also, see a new Maryborough CBD masterplan be created.

3. Encouragement and facilitation of new business and investment incentives and policy creation, which will continue to see stronger investment occur across our great region and city.

I was born and raised in Maryborough and lived here my entire life.

I am happily married to my wife Sotik with two beautiful daughters and a son; Abella, Vienna and Isaiah.

I am very proud to call Maryborough home and we're privileged to live in the best region in Australia.

For the past eight years, I have worked progressively and passionately representing Division 4 as a regional councillor.

Families and people of all generations are very important to me and I want to continue to offer strong, experienced leadership.

Three main issues I would like to tackle moving forward are:

1. See stage 1 of the new Maryborough All Ability and Water Play Area commence construction and see stage two commence.

2. Continue to see the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation occur with the rollout of a new Greener Fraser Coast program, which will help enhance the CBD precinct with new greenery and the use of public spaces differently. Also, see a new Maryborough CBD masterplan be created.

3. Encouragement and facilitation of new business and investment incentives and policy creation, which will continue to see stronger investment occur across our great region and city.