Dannii Minogue, Hughesy take you inside secretive new show

DANNII Minogue and Dave Hughes are used to keeping the details of their TV shows under wraps.

But the security and subterfuge on the set of The Masked Singer Australia was unlike anything they'd experienced.

On Ten's new reality show, 12 celebrities face off against each other in a singing competition with a twist. Appearing in elaborate costumes with full face masks to conceal their identities, the singers are only unmasked as they are eliminated.

Viewers make educated guesses, based on the performances and a series of cryptic clues, along with panellists Minogue, Hughes, Lindsay Lohan and Jackie O.

"I've never seen security like it. Honestly, it was crazy," Hughes tells The Guide.

"I heard there were people being walked around with bags over their heads. Security went so far, I believe, that there were walking body doubles around to put people further off the trail."

The Masked Singer host Osher Gunsberg with one of the show's mystery celebrity singers. Channel 10

Minogue is counting down the days to Monday's premiere so she can finally start to talk more openly about the secretive show.

"I'm shocking. I hate it. I say to friends 'Don't tell me something and then say don't tell anyone'," she says. "It's really difficult... I don't want anything to come from me. Hughesy and Jackie have the hardest time because they're on radio every day.

"I guarantee you will shocked by the reveals."

Hughes admits some of his guesses are way off the mark.

"I have no musical credentials, but I am across Australian celebrities; I know who's who in the zoo," he says.

"There were a couple early on where I was adamant that they weren't professional singers. A couple I was proven right and a couple I was proven wrong, which was embarrassing for me. There was one moment in particular where I had to apologise."

Two worlds? Shadows? This Monster clue has us scratching our heads. What does it mean??? #MaskedSingerAU starts Monday 7.30 on 10. pic.twitter.com/LIyrlUHnQW — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) September 16, 2019

Minogue hopes viewers appreciate the skill it takes for the celebrities to perform in their costumes. Many are restricted in their movement and the masks, which have a microphone inside of them, are heavy. Some singers even change their voice each week to keep the panellists guessing

"They're absolutely, 100 per cent singing live," she says.

"As a performer knowing how you move to get certain notes out, I was always surprised with some of the performances. When I was mentoring on The X Factor I always said 'I need to see you're singing through your toes and eyelashes - every bit of your body.

"Changing the sound of your voice is incredibly hard. If you're a singer who is known for your own voice it's like unlearning stuff... the pitch is key."

The Masked Singer premieres on Monday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.