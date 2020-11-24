'Dark cloud' hanging over Coast’s veterans amid ADF inquiry

A "DARK cloud" has been hanging over the region's veterans after allegations of war crimes committed by certain Australian troops in Afghanistan emerged.

This is the warning from one of the Fraser Coast's most respected returned servicemen and mental health advocates Stix McGavin.

It comes after an inquiry by the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force, the details of which were released last week, found "credible information" that 39 Afghan civilians and prisoners had allegedly been unlawfully killed and another two subjected to cruel treatment.

It was recommended 19 Australian defence personnel be investigated.

Mr McGavin, who served in Afghanistan, has become an advocate for men's health since he returned from serving his country.

The 30-year-old suffered serious damage to his spine and legs throughout tours of Afghanistan and East Timor.

He feared the allegations would simply provide fuel those who opposed Australia's service overseas and said Australian men and women should still be proud of their service.

"This has thrown a dark cloud over the veteran community as a whole," he said.

"They can definitely be proud of their service, these are just allegations, I'd like to stress that as much as I can.

"But the actions of a few shouldn't affect the broader community."

Mr McGavin said Australia had played a vital role in nurturing the Afghan National Army.

"It was vital for the transition.

"It was like putting training wheels on a bike.

"Australia was the Afghan's training wheels."

Mr McGavin urged veterans who were struggling with their mental health in the wake of the inquiry to reach out for help.

"There are a number of helplines.

"Talk to a mate, talk to loved ones around you."

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES