KIND FARMER: Mark 'Tarzan' Herlaar won the hearts of Australian Survivor viewers in season 2.
Entertainment

Darling Downs farmer makes return in Survivor All-Stars

Alexia Austin
1st Nov 2019 12:41 PM | Updated: 12:41 PM
AFTER being voted from out from Survivor Australia season two following a selfless act, Hampton man Mark "Tarzan" Herlaar will be making a return for the new Australian Survivor All-Stars season, due to drop early next year.

A mushroom farmer by trade, Mark was the fourth person voted off season two after giving his hidden immunity idol to his closest ally, Tessa O'Halloran.

This move saved her from certain elimination but caused him to blindsided by the tribe.

Darling Downs farmer, Mark Herlaar, is back in the new Australian Survivors Allstar season.
A post on 10play said he made such a big impression the producers had to bring him back.

Mark celebrated news of his All-Stars selection with an Instagram post.

"Well, look who's up for All Stars," he said in the post.

"Seven legends and myself I have the honour to play beside.

"Hang around guys this was one amazing journey."

Mark will face off against the likes of season four's David Genat and black widow Phoebe Timmins from season one.

Outside of the Survivor arena, Mark grows exotic mushrooms in Hampton, which are plated up across the country.

You can catch all the Survivor All-Stars action when the show airs in February.

