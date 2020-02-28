Darren Everard - running for Division 7

A bit about me

AS DEPUTY MAYOR of Fraser Coast Regional Council I am seeking the support of Division 7 for re-election at the March 28 local government elections.

Over the past eight years I have dedicated myself to representing Division 7 with vigour while adopting a regional focus to ensure the greatest outcomes for all Fraser Coast residents.

By being approachable and accountable as councillor and deputy mayor, I have delivered strong outcomes for Division 7 across roads and infrastructure and addressing challenges specific to the division.

This advocacy has resulted in significant investment in infrastructure and capital across the division.

We have seen a capital and infrastructure spend of more than $44 million in Division 7.

The Fraser Coast is poised for ongoing growth and economic success and I believe my efforts will contribute strongly to these positive outcomes.

Why I am running

Love the Fraser Coast and I want to make a better community.

Top three priorities