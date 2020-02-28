Darren Everard - running for Division 7
A bit about me
AS DEPUTY MAYOR of Fraser Coast Regional Council I am seeking the support of Division 7 for re-election at the March 28 local government elections.
Over the past eight years I have dedicated myself to representing Division 7 with vigour while adopting a regional focus to ensure the greatest outcomes for all Fraser Coast residents.
By being approachable and accountable as councillor and deputy mayor, I have delivered strong outcomes for Division 7 across roads and infrastructure and addressing challenges specific to the division.
This advocacy has resulted in significant investment in infrastructure and capital across the division.
We have seen a capital and infrastructure spend of more than $44 million in Division 7.
The Fraser Coast is poised for ongoing growth and economic success and I believe my efforts will contribute strongly to these positive outcomes.
Why I am running
Love the Fraser Coast and I want to make a better community.
Top three priorities
- Completion of the Raward Rd Drainage Program
- Completion of the Boundary Rd and Roberts St intersection signalisation
- Delivery of the Boundary Rd and Booral Rd intersection upgrade in partnership with the State Government.