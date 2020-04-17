Darts gun thanking his lucky stars

Damon Heta throws in his first-round match against James Wade at the Brisbane Darts Masters on August 9 last year. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Damon Heta throws in his first-round match against James Wade at the Brisbane Darts Masters on August 9 last year. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

With his best mate stuck in isolation after contracting Covid-19, professional Australian darts player Damon Heta is still mulling over his sliding doors moment.

Just under a month ago, Heta and fellow pro Kyle Anderson flew home together from the UK with the sporting world on lockdown.

With his sports career in limbo, Heta is back at work in his original day job in the construction industry in Perth, but at least he is better off than his mate.

World No.56 Anderson is in isolation at his home in Mt Morgan, Queensland as he still has symptoms some three and a bit weeks on.

"I was sitting with Kyle on the flight home," Heta said yesterday.

"But I was lucky and I had no symptoms. My wife, Meaghan, had a sore throat on the first morning and got tested but was all clear. They didn't test me but I still had to go into isolation for 14 days.

"Kyle is doing it tough at the moment, but I speak to him fairly regularly and I am sure he will be OK."

Kyle Anderson in action at the 2018 Brisbane Darts Masters at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Saturday, August 18, 2018 (AAP Image/Richard Walker) AAP - Richard Walker

Heta, who rose to prominence last year by winning the Brisbane Darts Masters as a qualifier, came through the tough qualifying school in January after setting up in the midlands area of England last November.

The 32-year-old had risen to No. 106 in the Professional Darts Corporation order of merit before the Covid-19 shutdown, after reaching round two in his world championship debut in December.

But now, like Anderson, Heta is back home in Australia not knowing what his next move is with the sporting world in lockdown.

While Heta is unsure if and when he will get back to the UK, he will be able to keep his eye in with the PDC's launch of its home tour.

Starting tonight (AEST), the top 128 players in the world will compete from their own homes on 32 consecutive nights with the games live streamed.

Under a nightly league format, four competitors will play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night. The 32 group winners will advance to the second phase of the competition.

For Heta, it means getting up in the middle of the night after a day on the building site, but with his future clouded he is willing to make sacrifices.

"I am not even sure what time I will be playing, but I will have to get up at 2.30am (Perth time) as that is when the tournament starts," he said.

"They have catered for the majority of people (based in Europe) ... obviously for the likes of me and Kyle (once he has shaken off the virus) it's going to be a bit difficult, but I am not going to let it go to waste.

"I am going to do everything I can so that I can play."

Heta said he would have to come to terms with not having his opponent next to him if he was to succeed in the PDC Home Tour, but it was a case of needs must .

"It feels very weird playing online against someone," he said.

"I know I am playing someone, but just being in the comfort of your own home, it just doesn't feel like it's 'game time' for me. I am trying to get my head around that."

Heta is hoping that he can defend his Brisbane Darts Masters title at some stage, but with the World Masters Series postponed until early next year and the PDC Tour also on hold he is unsure of what happens next after the home tour.

"It's going to be hard," he said.

"It's hard to get information. I still have to sort out a visa so I can stay there (England).

"It doesn't help when the visa places are shut down and the airlines are shut down.

"I have got a feeling that the darts is going to start back up before you can get an international flight from here.

"I feel like I am going to miss out when it does all happen.

"I am really just left in the lurch. While I am here I am just going to work and do whatever I can do and then hopefully it all turns around sooner rather than later."